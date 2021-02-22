Dad-to-be killed when gender reveal device explodes: Police

The father-to-be was killed and the uncle-to-be was injured.

A 28-year-old father-to-be was killed when a device he was building for his baby's gender reveal party exploded, authorities said.

The deadly incident took place shortly before noon on Sunday in Liberty, New York, the New York State Police said.

The explosion killed the father-to-be, Christopher Pekny, and injured his brother, 27-year-old Michael Pekny, police said.

The New York State Police and their Bomb Disposal Unit are investigating, police said.

ABC News' Josh Hoyos contributed to this report.