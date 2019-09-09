Two toddlers in New York City are warming hearts all over Facebook after one dad posted a video of these two "besties."

Maxwell and Flannigan are inseparable, Michael Cisneros, Maxwell's father, told ABC news. The boys, who are 2 years old, have only known each other for about a year.

Cisneros said they are partners in crime.

“When they are away from each other, they are always asking about one another,” he said. “They go to music class together, Dana Banana (a weekly music event) and they love to dance -- both are excellent dancers.”

Cisneros said the boys also play tennis with Flannigan’s parents, who bought them gear to use.

More than 3,000 people have seen the video of Maxwell and Flannigan hugging. The reaction from people on Facebook? Keep spreading the love.