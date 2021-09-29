Dallas apartment building partially collapses, 6 injured: Officials

Four firefighters were injured while responding to the scene.

A Dallas apartment building has partially collapsed after firefighters were called to investigate a carbon monoxide leak, according to officials.

When firefighters arrived at the South Dallas apartment building around 10:30 a.m. local time, they noticed an odor of gas around the building, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

While fire crews were investigating the scene, an explosion occurred, causing the two-story building to partially collapse, officials said.

Four firefighters and two civilians were injured in the explosion, according to the fire department. They were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

It is unclear what caused the explosion, fire officials said. Additional information was not immediately available.

ABC News' James Scholz contributed to this report.