Dallas police officer struck, killed by suspected drunk driver: Chief

"Our department is once again mourning," the police chief tweeted.

A Dallas police officer was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while working an accident scene overnight, the chief said.

"Our department is once again mourning, but we are heartened by the strength of his family," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted. "Godspeed my brother."

At about 1:25 a.m., a 32-year-old man "driving at a high rate of speed" hit the officer who was standing outside his patrol car with emergency lights on, the Dallas police said.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver "was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody with charges pending," police said.

The driver and his passenger were not injured, police said.