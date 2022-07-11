Dangerous heat hits US with temperatures forecast to reach 115 degrees

Temperatures could climb to 114 degrees in Palm Springs and 115 in Phoenix.

Dangerous heat is enveloping a large swath of the U.S., with temperatures forecast to climb above 100 degrees Monday from California to Arizona to Texas to Missouri.

Temperatures on Monday could reach a scorching 111 degrees in Redding, California; 114 in Palm Springs; 112 in Las Vegas; and 115 in Phoenix.

East of the Rockies, the humidity combined with the heat will make it feel oppressive. The heat index -- what temperature it feels like with humidity -- is forecast to skyrocket to 111 degrees in Austin, Texas; 109 in Houston; 105 in Dallas; 104 in St. Louis and 99 in Memphis, Tennessee.

ABC News

College Station, Texas, reached a record high temperature of 111 degrees this weekend. At Camp Mabry, a military base in the Austin area, the temperature reached a July record high of 110.

More record highs are possible Monday in Texas, Northern California and Oregon.

Some of this heat will stretch into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a forecast of 92 degrees in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia and 91 degrees in New York. With humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s in some areas.

