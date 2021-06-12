Dangerous heat wave headed to the West: Latest forecast

Temps will climb to 118 degrees in Palm Springs and 117 degrees in Phoenix.

Heat alerts are in effect for 36 million people across six Southwest states ahead of a major heat wave.

On Saturday temperatures are expected to reach a scorching 115 degrees in Phoenix, 99 degrees in Salt Lake City and 110 degrees in both Las Vegas and Palm Springs, Florida.

Then the record-breaking temperatures will begin Sunday.

By Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to climb to 114 degrees in Las Vegas, 105 degrees in Salt Lake City, 118 degrees in Palm Springs and 117 degrees in Phoenix.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 120 degrees in the desert including in Death Valley and Needles, both in California.

Some cities to watch for record highs: Salt Lake City, Denver, Phoenix, Tucson, Las Vegas, Palm Springs and Sacramento, California.

The heat wave comes as 22 large wildfires burn in the West and as an extreme drought stretches from California to western Texas.

