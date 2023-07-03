Dangerous triple-digit temperatures hit the West and South: Latest forecast

The temperature could reach a scorching 111 degrees in Phoenix on Monday.

Thirty-six million Americans are on alert for dangerously high temperatures, with the center of the heat dome over the West.

On Monday, temperatures could reach a scorching 111 degrees in Phoenix, 108 in Las Vegas, 112 degrees in Palm Springs and 118 in Death Valley, California.

Monday weather forecast in the West. ABC News

Elephant keeper Leslie Lindholm cools off Indu, an Asian elephant at the Phoenix Zoo, June 27, 2023, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP

On the July 4 holiday, the record heat expands north. Portland, Oregon, could near its record high of 97 degrees.

Triple-digit heat is also baking the South.

The heat index -- what the temperature feels like with humidity -- is expected to climb Monday to 104 degrees in Dallas, New Orleans and Raleigh, North Carolina; 105 degrees in Jackson, Mississippi, and Naples, Florida; and 102 degrees in Tallahassee and Orlando, Florida.

Click here for tips on how to stay safe in the heat.

Monday weather forecast in the South. ABC News

Meanwhile, severe weather is heading to the East Coast and the Plains on Monday.

Severe storms, including damaging winds and hail, are expected from New Jersey to South Carolina.

Heavy rain and possible flash flooding is in the forecast from New York City to New England.

Farther West, Montana, the Dakotas and Minnesota could also get severe storms.