Dartmouth suspends fraternity after student's death prompted hazing investigation

Dartmouth College has suspended a fraternity after the death of a student prompted a hazing investigation, a spokesperson for the college told ABC News.

Won Jang, 20, was found dead Sunday off the shore of the Connecticut River on the school's New Hampshire campus, police said.

Friends told student newspaper The Dartmouth he had been at a social gathering by the river the night before, which was thrown by his fraternity, Beta Alpha Omega, and a sorority, Alpha Phi.

Police previously told New Hampshire ABC affiliate WMUR they are investigating whether hazing played a role in the student's death.

"There is some evidence of alcohol involved, certainly from witnesses and talking with things like that. Again, that's all part of our investigation," Hanover Police Chief Charles Dennis said earlier this week. "We did receive an anonymous email this morning through the college that there may be some hazing involved, so we certainly will look into that aspect, too."

His cause of death has not yet been determined, but police said they do not suspect foul play.

In a statement to ABC News on Thursday, a spokesperson for Dartmouth said the college had suspended Beta Alpha Omega and Alpha Phi as police continue to investigate.

"The entire Dartmouth community is grieving over the tragic loss of Won Jang," the spokesperson said. "Our counseling team has been by the family's side since Monday, and Dartmouth is providing every possible support it can to Won's parents, family and friends."

In January, Beta Alpha Omega was subject to disciplinary action for an undisclosed incident, The Dartmouth reported.

Jang was a biomedical engineering major from Middletown, Delaware, according to the fraternity's website.

One of Jang's friends, Kledian Marinaj, told WMUR he was an "amazing guy" who always had "a smile on his face."

"I had just been talking to him to make plans to grab a meal sometime," Marinaj said. "Of course, I was very upset when I first got the news, so I met up with friends around here, and we went on a walk, talking about all the great things about Won, about how he makes jokes and makes people laugh."