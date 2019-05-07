Dave Chappelle to be awarded Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Iconic comedian Dave Chappelle will be presented with the 2019 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts made the announcement Tuesday, describing Chappelle as "one of the world's greatest humorists."

"Dave Chappelle is an internationally recognized stand-up comedian and actor whose trademark wit and sharp, irreverent social commentary explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics and fame," a description of Chappelle on the Kennedy Center's website read. "Arguably the most-touring comic on the circuit, Chappelle has performed more than 1,600 concerts worldwide in the past four years, selling out shows within minutes of their announcements."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images, FILE

The award ceremony for the 22nd annual Mark Twain Prize will take place on Oct. 27 and will be broadcast nationally on PBS on Jan. 6.

The prize recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, who is best known as Mark Twain.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"Dave is the embodiment of Mark Twain's observation that 'against the assault of humor, nothing can stand,'" said Deborah Rutter, president of the Kennedy Center, said in a statement. "For three decades, Dave has challenged us to see hot-button issues from his entirely original yet relatable perspective."

Other past recipients have included Bill Murray, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Letterman, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Ellen DeGeneres, Jay Leno, Steve Martin, Billy Crystal, Lorne Michaels and Whoopi Goldberg.