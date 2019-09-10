In honor of the vibrant, spiritual and centuries-old Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos, Barbie has created a one-of-a-kind doll to commemorate the special celebration.

The limited-edition Barbie features a black flutter sleeve, floor-length, flare dress, embroidered with vibrant flowers and butterflies, according to ABC New York station WABC. The doll also has traditional skeleton face-paint signature to the holiday and a flower crown with bright orange monarch butterflies.

Mattel is set to release the limited-edition Barbie later this month ahead of the "Day of the Dead" at the end of October.

Paul Jordan/Mattel via EPA-EFE/Rex/Shutterstock

Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of life and culture that honors late loved ones and ancestors, traditionally accompanied by colorfully-painted skulls and flowers.

The collectible doll will cost $75, CNN reported from the toy maker.

The multi-day holiday, also known as All Souls Day and All Saints Day by Catholics, is celebrated from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

Paul Jordan/Mattel via EPA-EFE/Rex/Shutterstock

Mattel did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Disney/Pixar's hit film "Coco" brought the Mexican holiday to life in the 2017 animated movie in which Latino families put out altars and other remembrances for family members who had passed on.

