Two children are dead and at least 10 other people are injured after a suspect wanted in an alleged stabbing stole a police cruiser, fled the scene and crashed into multiple vehicles, officials said.

At 7:10 p.m., officers in Dayton, Ohio, responded to a stabbing complaint, but by the time they arrived the suspect had already left the area.

Soon after, police in Riverside, about 4 miles northeast of Dayton, received a 911 call of a car accident involving a single vehicle that crashed into a tree. At some point after officers arrived, the same suspect wanted in the alleged stabbing entered a Riverside police cruiser and fled the scene.

The suspect, inside the police car, crashed the vehicle into two other cars a short time later and was taken into custody.

At least 12 people were transported to hospitals in the area, officials said. There were at least seven children removed from the scene. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

Homicide and crash reconstruction teams are on site.

Police said the suspect was talking to officials but did not release any other details.

Two Riverside police officers also suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.