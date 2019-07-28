Gunshots rang out at a neighborhood event in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday night resulting in the death of one person and injuries to nearly a dozen others, according to the New York Police Department.

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. at Brownsville Playground, a large park with basketball courts and athletic fields.

Police said a 38-year-old man was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was shot once in the head, according to the NYPD.

There were 11 other people who were shot and transported for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time, but some were considered to be in serious condition, according to New York ABC station WABC.

New York City Mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Bill de Blasio tweeted, "We had a terrible shooting in Brownsville tonight that shattered a peaceful neighborhood event."

The shooting happened at an event billed as Oldtimers' Day and was sponsored by Council Members Inez Barron and Alicka Ampry-Samuel, who represent the area.

Samuel, who was at the event Saturday evening, tweeted in response to de Blasio, "One of the worst experiences of my life. How does such a beautiful and peaceful event become overshadowed by tragedy in seconds? We have to do more."

No one has been arrested.

Brownsville is known as a dangerous neighborhood in Brooklyn, though like all of New York City crime has declined significantly in recent decades.

As of July 21, there had been six murders in the 73rd precinct, which includes Brownsville, so far this year, according to NYPD statistics. There have been 52 murders in all of Brooklyn so far in 2019, with only the 75th precinct (7) and 79th precinct (8) having more murders than Brownsville. The 75th precinct patrols East New York and the 79th precinct patrols Bedford-Stuyvesant, both neighborhoods near Brownsville.

ABC News' Alex Faul contributed to this report.