2 dead, 13 injured after shooter opens fire at Chicago party

The scene was "chaotic," first responders said.

Two people are dead and several more injured after a gunman opened fire at a party on Chicago's South Side, according to police.

Police were called to the scene around 4:41 a.m. Sunday and discovered 15 people shot, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victims range in age from 20 to 44 years old, police said. The wounded were taken to area hospitals in good to critical condition. Some people transported themselves to the emergency room, ABC Chicago station WLS reported.

Several of the injured victims are still undergoing surgery, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters at a news conference on Sunday morning.

Brown described the scene of the shooting as a "makeshift pop up," which includes the garage of a tow company that was set up as a bar.

Greg Stinnett, assistant deputy chief paramedic with the Chicago Fire Department, described the scene as still "very chaotic" when he arrived.

"They were running. They were screaming," Stinnett said of the partygoers. "They were everywhere."

The motive of the shooting was not immediately clear, Brown said, adding that he could not yet confirm a rumor that a patron began to shoot after getting involved in a dispute. The shooting suspect or suspects is not yet in custody, Brown said.

Brown also reminded Chicago residents to continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nothing has changed, Brown said. "You're jumping the gun if you think it's okay to be in small, closed confinements."

The investigation is ongoing.

ABC News' Ben Stein contributed to this report.