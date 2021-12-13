1 dead, 14 injured after shooting in Baytown, Texas: Officials

One person is dead and 14 are injured -- three critically -- after a shooting in Baytown, Texas, officials said.

A gunman opened fire on a crowd participating in a celebration of life in the area, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC's Texas station, KTRK.

KTRK spoke to HCSO's sergeant, who said a mother was holding a vigil for her son who was killed at his home a couple weeks ago, when an unknown suspect drove down the road shooting rounds into the crowd.

"@HCSOTexas units responded to 1403 N Market Loop. Preliminary info: a large crowd gathered for a celebration of life. A vehicle approached and someone from the vehicle began shooting into the crowd. At least 8 people sustained injuries; 7 are non-fatal, but one has been," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

"Update to shooting on N. Market Loop: told the number of wounded individuals is now up to 14; 1 has been pronounced deceased, 3 being taken by Lifeflight in critical condition, and the remaining ones are said to have non/fatal injuries," he later added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.