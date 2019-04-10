One person has died and 15 others were injured after a fiery explosion in Durham, North Carolina, Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The blast was caused by a gas leak after a contractor drilling into the sidewalk struck a two-inch gas line, said Durham police.

(WTVD) A gas explosion killed 1 person and injured 15 others in downtown Durham, N.C., April 10, 2019.

A building partially collapsed from the explosion, police said.

A firefighter is among the injured and was hospitalized in serious condition police said. Two Dominion Energy workers were also hurt, police said.

Durham Fire Crews continue to work in the area, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/XNOPxdnSUn — Durham Fire Department (@durhamcityfire) April 10, 2019

