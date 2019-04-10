By Emily Shapiro and Rachel Katz Apr 10, 2019 4:30 PM
A gas explosion killed 1 person and injured 15 others in downtown Durham, N.C., April 10, 2019.
A gas explosion killed 1 person and injured 15 others in downtown Durham, N.C., April 10, 2019.
One person has died and 15 others were injured after a fiery explosion in Durham, North Carolina, Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The blast was caused by a gas leak after a contractor drilling into the sidewalk struck a two-inch gas line, said Durham police.

A building partially collapsed from the explosion, police said.

A firefighter is among the injured and was hospitalized in serious condition police said. Two Dominion Energy workers were also hurt, police said.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.