5 dead, more than a dozen injured in shooting at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub, officials say

The Colorado Springs venue, Club Q, described the shooting as a "hate attack."

Five people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, officials said.

The venue, Club Q, in Colorado Springs, described the shooting as a "hate attack," saying it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community." At least 18 people were injured, officials said.

A view of various emergency vehicles with flashing lights parked on a street, after a shooting in a club, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Nov. 20, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media. @treyruffy/Twitter via Reuters

"Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends," the club said in a statement posted on Facebook. "We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

General view of the Club Q LGBTQ nightclub as police respond to a mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nov. 20, 2022. Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

Police said they received the first call at about 11:57 p.m. on Saturday night. They said a possible suspect was also injured and was in custody.

“Numerous officers and medical immediately responded to the area and officers immediately made entry," Lt. Pamela Castro, spokesperson for Colorado Springs Police Department, told reporters. "They did locate one individual who is believed to be a suspect inside.”

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Nov. 20, 2022. Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

A suspect was among those who were transported to local hospitals, police said.

The FBI was on the scene in Colorado Springs, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.