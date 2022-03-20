1 dead, at least 20 shot, including children, at Arkansas car show

The shooting took place in Dumas Saturday night.

At least 20 people were shot, including children, at a car show in rural Arkansas on Saturday night. At least one person has died, according to police.

The shooting took place in Dumas, about 90 miles southeast of Little Rock, at about 7:30 p.m. local time, according to Arkansas State Police.

Keith Finch, Dumas' chief of police, told ABC News that children were among those injured in the shooting, but did not have a specific number.

Finch said police have a person of interest in custody but continue to investigate whether more people may have been involved.

It's unclear what caused the shooting or the conditions of many of those injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.