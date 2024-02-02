At least four homes were caught in the fire, according to authorities.

'Several' dead after small plane crashes into mobile home in Florida: Officials

Several people have died after a small plane crashed into a mobile home in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday night, a fire official said.

At a press briefing, Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers confirmed the fatalities were from those involved in the plane crash and the home the plane hit.

Clearwater Police are on the scene, working with the medical examiner's office. They are also conducting a preliminary investigation to pass along to a federal partner, Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy said.

A small plane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, on Feb. 1, 2024. Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department

Clearwater Fire & Rescue said the team received a call about the crash at 7:08 p.m. ET. They arrived on the scene seven minutes later.

The FAA confirmed a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 was the plane that crashed. It occurred after the pilot reported an engine failure, the FAA said.

In a Thursday night briefing, officials said the aircraft went off radar about three miles north of the airport runway, which is where the mobile home park is.

Four homes were caught up in the fire, but firefighters quickly doused the flames, officials said.

A small plane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, on Feb. 1, 2024. Steven Ascari

People in the three other homes that caught fire were evacuated from their residences and are OK, according to the authorities.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have announced they will investigate the incident.

ABC News' Clara McMichael contributed to this report.