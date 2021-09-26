3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

The train was traveling from Chicago to Seattle.

At least three people are dead after an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday.

Seven cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, derailed at about 4 p.m. local time near Joplin, according to Amtrak. The rail line confirmed there were injuries in the accident, but offered no more details.

The three deaths were confirmed by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department. Officials did not say how many total were injured.

There were approximately 146 passengers and 16 crew members on board the train, Amtrak said. The train was traveling from Chicago to Seattle.

Several passengers on the train shared images of the front cars off the track, with some tipped on their sides.

Amtrak said in a statement that anyone with questions about friends or family who were traveling on the derailed train should call 800-523-9101.

It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is launching a "go team" to investigate the derailment.

Liberty County is an extremely rural part of northern Montana, with only a few thousand residents despite being larger than the entire state of Rhode Island.

Great Falls is the largest nearby city, about 100 miles south of Joplin. The state capital of Helena is about three hours south of Joplin by car.

ABC News' Stefan Joyce and Matt Foster contributed to this report.