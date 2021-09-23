1 dead, 13 hurt in shooting at Kroger grocery store near Memphis: Police

The suspect is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

One person was killed and 13 others were hurt in a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, near Memphis, authorities said.

The suspected shooter is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Police said there were "very serious" injuries among those taken to the hospital. Twelve people were transported for injuries, while at least one person walked into the hospital.

Some hid in freezers and locked offices when the gunfire broke out at about 1:30 p.m. local time, police said. One employee fled to the roof and was escorted to safety by police.

The suspected shooter's car remains in the store parking lot, police said. Resources are being brought in to safely inspect the vehicle.

Collierville is about 30 miles from Memphis.

Memphis police said its officers are helping secure the scene. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.