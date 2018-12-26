Four people are dead after a sedan plowed into the back of a tanker truck in New Jersey overnight Wednesday.

The accident took place just before 3 a.m. on the Garden State Parkway in Berkeley Township and four people in the white Nissan Infiniti died, New Jersey State Police said.

All four were pronounced dead on the scene.

Photos from the scene showed the roof of the car was sheared off as it ran into the back of the tanker.

#NJSP investigating fatal MVA on @GSParkway SB MP 81.3 in Berkeley Twp. TT vs car. 4 confirmed fatalities to occupants of car. No injuries to TT driver. Right lane closed. Troopers responded at 2:50 am. No additional info available. #alert — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) December 26, 2018

The driver of the tanker truck was not injured, police said.

The oil truck belongs to Taylor Oil, Co., which is headquartered in Somerville, New Jersey.

WABC

Authorities were still on the scene four hours later, removing the car from under the truck.

Two lanes were closed for hours, backing up traffic during the morning commute, as police investigated the accident.