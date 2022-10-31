2 dead in Chattanooga shooting, police say

A post office in Chattanooga was one of two crime scenes, police said.

Two people are dead after a shooting incident that took place at two locations in Chattanooga, Tennessee, police said.

“Right now, all we know is that we have two people who are shot and the investigation is ongoing,” Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy told reporters.

The shooting took place at two scenes, Murphy said, including a local post office, which was being searched.

“Right now the situation is contained,” Murphy said. “There’s no further threat to the public.”

