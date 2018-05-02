One person in California has died as a result of an E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Interested in E.coli? Add E.coli as an interest to stay up to date on the latest E.coli news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Last month, the CDC warned consumers to avoid all romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona, region. As of April 27, 121 people in 25 states have fallen ill from eating the tainted lettuce.

At least 52 people have been hospitalized, 14 of whom developed kidney failure, the CDC said.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

The CDC is still advising people to not eat or buy romaine lettuce unless they can confirm it is not from the Yuma, Arizona, area.

STOCK/Getty Images

The agency especially warned against lettuce in a salad mix, because package labels often do not identify the growing regions of the lettuce inside.

People get sick from the E. coli bacteria an average of three or four days after swallowing it, according to the CDC. Symptoms often include diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting.