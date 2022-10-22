2 dead after gunman opens fire at Dallas hospital: Officials

A police officer shot and injured the suspect, the hospital said.

Two hospital employees were fatally shot at a Dallas medical center on Saturday, hospital officials said.

A suspect in the deadly shooting was taken into custody after a responding officer shot and injured him, officials said.

Police with the Methodist Health System and Dallas Police Department responded to reports of an active shooter at Methodist Dallas Medical Center around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Police are seen after a shooting outside Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Dallas, Oct. 22, 2022. WFAA

Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Dallas. WFAA

A Methodist Health System police officer "confronted the suspect, and fired his weapon at the suspect, injuring him," the hospital said in a statement. "The suspect was detained, stabilized, and taken to another local hospital."

The suspect has not been identified. No further information was available on the victims.

"The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," Methodist Health System said in a statement. "Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy."

"During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat," the statement continued. "Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time."

The investigation is ongoing. Dallas police are assisting Methodist Health System police, the hospital said.

