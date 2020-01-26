5 dead in helicopter crash in Southern California The crash resulted in a fire on the scene.

Five people have died in a helicopter crash in the wealthy Southern California residential neighborhood of Calabasas, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed the crash and are working on containing the fire that resulted. The helicopter crashed around 10 a.m local time on Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street, officials said.

First responders on the scene of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., Jan. 26, 2020. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office

There were no survivors in the crash, fire officials said in a press conference. It is unclear who the helicopter belonged to or where it originated from and was going to.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.