Sports world pays homage to NBA legend Kobe Bryant after he dies in California helicopter crash Bryant was one of 5 people killed when a helicopter went down in Calabasas.

Celebrity and sports stars from around the world are paying homage to NBA legend Kobe Bryant after he died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

Fellow former NBA stars Dwyane Wade, Paul Pierce and Scottie Pippen were among the high-profile players who reacted to news of the beloved basketball player's death.

Bryant was one of five people killed when a private helicopter went down in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, killing everyone on board. He was 41 years old.

None of the other victims in the crash have been identified.

"I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day," NBA Hall of Famer Pippen tweeted.

"Please no. Please god no. It can't be true," Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love added.

NBA champion Bill Russell tweeted an image of he and Bryant along with a caption that said he was praying for his wife and children.

"Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant," Russell said. "You were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA "

Twitter temporarily crashed at around 3 p.m. ET as news of the player's death flooded the platform. The term "Kobe" quickly became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter, followed by "Mamba" and "BlackMamba."

"Can’t be true. Just can’t be. Truly truly horrific. Rest In Peace Kobe," NFL player JJ Watt tweeted. Similarly, Wade said, "Nooooooooooo God please No!"

The world of hip-hop also mourned the NBA champion's death, with Drake posting mural of him on Instagram and R&B singer John Legend reminding fans hold their loved ones close.

"I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle," Legend tweeted. "Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe."

The mayor of Los Angeles, where Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, also mourned the player's death.

"This is a moment that leaves us struggling to find words that express the magnitude of shock and sorrow we are all feeling right now, and I am keeping Kobe’s entire family in my prayers at this time of unimaginable grief," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.

Here's a look at how other celebrity fans are mourning the basketball star's death:

Retired NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

"Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete."

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

"We miss you already Kobe."

Rapper Wyclef Jean

"A true gladiator in our life time. You will be forever embedded in our memories, our childrens memories, and generations to come. @kobebryant"

Singer Demi Lovato

"This makes me so sad. Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will he so missed by so many. You’re a legend with wings now. RIP Kobe 💔💔💔"

Actress Reese Witherspoon

"Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well."

Singer Justin Bieber

"It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!"

Former Lakers teammate Pau Gasol

"Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it."

Actor Vin Diesel

"Heavy heart today... to the family, please know how much he impacted all of our lives and will live on in our hearts. Sending the deepest of condolences to all involved. Our prayers... for the family of this true hero."

Comedian Keven Hart

"This honestly doesn’t make sense....I just saw you man. This hurts my heart. God please place your hands on his family and help guide them thru this unbearable time. We love you forever man...Legends never die!!!! #MambaMentality #RIP.... RIP to the other passengers as well as sending prayers to their families."