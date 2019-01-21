2 dead, 4 hurt in plane crash in Ohio: FAA

Two people are dead after a DC-3 plane with six people on board crashed in Ohio Monday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The four survivors suffered life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson with the agency said.

WEWS

WEWS

There was no information yet about those who died.

The plane had clipped power lines shortly after takeoff in Kidron, Ohio, the spokesperson added.

WEWS

WEWS

The cause of the crash was not clear yet.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.