2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Houston flea market

Two people are dead and three others are hurt in a shooting at a Houston flea market, where thousands of people were shopping on a busy Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting "may have stemmed from an altercation between two parties," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "It appears the wounded were all likely participants in the altercation, no innocent bystanders."

At least two pistols were recovered, the sheriff said.

