6 dead, including 2 children, as major tornado hits Iowa

Six people, including two children, were killed when a powerful tornado ripped across central Iowa on Saturday evening.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency said in addition to the six deaths, at least four people were injured.

At least an EF-3 tornado ripped through Winterset, Iowa, just southwest of Des Moines, according to the National Weather Service.

"Initial interrogation of photos and videos from around Winterset suggests at least EF3 tornado damage occurred late Saturday afternoon," the Des Moines NWS office wrote on Twitter. "NWS survey teams will be out Sunday to thoroughly investigate the damage and further assess a potential rating.”

Photos and video from several cities across central Iowa showed damaged homes.

An emergency center was set up in New Bridge Church in Winterset, officials said.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.