1 dead, 5 injured in crash involving school bus in Michigan, police say

One person is dead and several more injured from a crash involving a school bus in Michigan Tuesday morning, according to police.

Around 10:20 a.m., an SUV rear-ended a disabled bus from Ypsilanti Community Schools on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 at U.S. Route 23 near Pittsfield Township, Michigan State Police said in a press release.

WXYZ

The bus was being serviced by a tow truck for a flat tire, the school district said in a statement. There were no students on it at the time of the crash, the school district said.

The tow truck driver -- identified as 42-year-old Ypsilanti resident Chehadi Nader -- was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Nader was apparently at the rear of the bus when the accident occurred, ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ reported.

All five people inside the SUV were critically injured, police said. The driver and three babies were trapped inside the vehicle after the crash, WXYZ reported.

The children were transported to the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, and the driver and another passenger were taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, police said.

Two people who were initially on the bus but were inside the tow truck at the time of the collision were not hurt, police said.