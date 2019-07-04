One person was killed and two suffered minor injuries from a lightning strike in South Carolina on Thursday, officials said.

The three people were under a tree at Lawshe Plantation in Georgetown County when the lightning hit, according to Georgetown County Fire and EMS officials.

This is the tree that was struck by lighting killing one person & injuring two others. I spoke with the man who called 9-1-1. He said he had no internet or phone service..then all the sudden it went online just long enough for him to call for help. He calls it divine intervention pic.twitter.com/lFLy9ozBs1 — Sydney Glenn (@SydneyGlennTV) July 4, 2019

Ryan Gamble, 44, from Georgetown County, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, officials said.

The surviving two, who have not been identified, were transported for observation, officials said.