At least 3 dead, 9 injured in Long Beach shooting

At least 3 people have been killed and 9 more injured after a shooting at a home in Long Beach, California.

Authorities declared a mass casualty incident and said that they were responding to a crime scene where they discovered 3 dead males and 9 others injured, 5 of them seriously, outside a home next to a nail salon in downtown Long Beach just after 11 p.m on Tuesday night.

At 10:44 pm, @lbfirefighters responded to shooting at a residence on the 2700 block of 7th Street. An MCI was declared with a total of 12 patients. 3 confirmed fatalities (adult males) 9 patients transported to local area hospitals. 5 immediate & 4 delayed. PIO onscene. pic.twitter.com/k8txxNqZfL — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@LBFD) October 30, 2019

Multiple shell casings could allegedly be seen in the alley outside the home where the shooting took place which indicates that the shooting took place outside, according to ABC News’ Los Angeles station KABC.

Authorities have not yet disclosed any information on the status of the suspect or the motive of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.