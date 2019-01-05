3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at California bowling alley

Three people were killed and four other injured in a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance, California, late Friday evening.

The shooting stemmed from a fight that took place between a group of people at Gable House bowling alley, according to eyewitnesses on the scene.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple subjects with gunshot wounds inside the location," Torrance police said in a statement. "Officers began life-saving measures which included CPR and the use of a defibrillator."

OnScene.TV

In addition to the three dead at the scene, four others were treated for injuries. Two men were transported to the hospital by ambulance, while two others "opted to seek their own medical attention."

"There was a big group of people, seemed like they were having fun earlier," eyewitness Dana Scott said. "People were laughing, having a good time, next thing we know there was a fight and it was the girls. ... So they were yelling and cussing and fighting and people were on the floor and then some young men got into the fight. ... Probably not even a good minute later, we heard gunshots.

"People started running to the back of the bowling alley and on the floor and between the lanes and between the cushions and the benches. ... It was nothing good to see."

Torrance Police Department said it responded to the scene at 11:54 p.m. They had tweeted just after midnight, "Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down."

Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area. — Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) January 5, 2019

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and it is unclear whether any shooter or shooters are on the loose.

Torrance is about 20 miles south of Los Angeles.