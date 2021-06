1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Maryland, police say

The shooting occurred at an outdoor shopping mall east of Washington, D.C.

At least one person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at an outdoor shopping mall in Maryland on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at the Woodmore Towne Centre in Glenarden, a small town in Maryland's Prince George's County, about 11 miles east of Washington, D.C.

There were "multiple victims," including one who died and two who were injured, according to the Glenarden Police Department.

The Prince George's County Police Department said Friday morning that its officers were on the scene assisting the Glenarden Police Department.

Both agencies said the investigation is ongoing.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.