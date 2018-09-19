1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Pennsylvania courthouse, officials say

One person is dead and four injured after a shooting at a Pennsylvania courthouse, according to authorities.

Four people who were shot at the Fayette County Magistrate Court in Masontown, Pennsylvania, Wednesday afternoon were transported to the hospital, a spokesperson for the Fayette County Emergency Management told ABC News.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said. It is unclear whether the gunman was among those shot.

A law enforcement official was among the shooting victims, the Pennsylvania State Police's Troop B, which handles Fayette County, wrote on Twitter.

At this time we have multiple victims and injuries one being a law enforcement official. There is heavy police presence. We are asking the public to stay away from the area at this time. — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) September 19, 2018

More than a dozen police officers surrounded the building in the aftermath of the shooting, aerial footage shot by ABC Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE showed. The entrance of the building was cordoned off with yellow police tape.

A medical helicopter could be seen hovering nearby, waiting to airlift possible patients to the hospital.

Troop B, Uniontown, is investigating as shots fired incident at a MDJ office in Masontown, Fayette County. More information will be released as it becomes available. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 19, 2018

A witness told WTAE that a man opened fire on a woman running across the street.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.