1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Seattle autonomous zone Police said a "violent crowd" stopped them from getting to the victims.

A 19-year-old man is dead and another person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting inside the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone in Seattle, police said.

The shooting occurred early Saturday, around 2:30 a.m. local time, inside the zone, which is also referred to as CHOP, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department.

Police said a "violent crowd" prevented them accessing to the victims. They said they were later informed that both victims had been transported to Harborview Medical Center by CHOP medics.

The 19-year-old later died and the other victim, who was only identified as male, remained in the hospital.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled and are still at large, and homicide detectives are investigating.

An aerial view of the intersection of East Pine Street and 11th Avenue is seen during ongoing Black Lives Matter events, June 14, 2020 in Seattle. David Ryder/Getty Images

The zone was established June 8 after Seattle police largely withdrew from the Capitol Hill district, leaving a void for protesters.

The protesters seized a roughly six-block area, including the east precinct, to create an "autonomous police-free zone."

Sealed off from outsiders by barricades and patrolled by armed residents, police aren't allowed inside.