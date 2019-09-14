1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Seattle light-rail station

One person is dead and two others have been injured in a shooting at a light-rail station in downtown Seattle, authorities say.

Seattle police say they're looking for suspects.

The shootings occurred at the Westlake Station, according to Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO. Police told KOMO that the three people were shot in the station's tunnel.

Shooting investigation near Westlake Station. 3 people struck by gunfire. Suspects outstanding. This is an active investigation, will update with additional information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 14, 2019

Seattle Fire Department officials said one of the victims was in critical condition and the other one was in stable condition, according to KOMO. Both had been transported to an area hospital.

The shooting closed down multiple streets around the area.