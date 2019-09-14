1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Seattle light-rail station

Sep 14, 2019, 2:55 AM ET
PHOTO: Police in Seattle respond to a shooting at the Westlake light-rail station Friday night.PlayABC News
WATCH News headlines today: Sept. 13, 2019

One person is dead and two others have been injured in a shooting at a light-rail station in downtown Seattle, authorities say.

(MORE: 'We avoided tragedy': Man arrested after opening fire at hospital, police say)

Seattle police say they're looking for suspects.

PHOTO: Police in Seattle respond to a shooting at the Westlake light-rail station Friday night. ABC News
Police in Seattle respond to a shooting at the Westlake light-rail station Friday night.

The shootings occurred at the Westlake Station, according to Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO. Police told KOMO that the three people were shot in the station's tunnel.

Seattle Fire Department officials said one of the victims was in critical condition and the other one was in stable condition, according to KOMO. Both had been transported to an area hospital.

(MORE: 'Joke or not, these types of comments are felonies': Police arrest Florida teen)

The shooting closed down multiple streets around the area.