2 dead, 3 missing after boats collide on Georgia river over Memorial Day weekend

Responders are in "recovery mode" for the missing passengers, officials said.

Two people are dead and three remain missing after two boats collided on a river in Georgia over Memorial Day weekend, officials said.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Saturday at a convergence in the Wilmington River, about seven miles east of downtown Savannah in Chatham County.

Nine people were aboard two boats -- six in one, three in the other, officials said. The boats were traveling in opposite directions when witnesses say they collided, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Two boats collided causing a deadly crash on the Wilmington River in Chatham County, Georgia, May 28, 2022. WJCL

Two people were confirmed dead following the crash, the department said. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

Three men remained missing in the wake of the incident, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Savannah ABC affiliate WJCL captured a damaged boat being towed in Saturday.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Mark McKinnon told ABC News he believes the search is "a recovery situation."

Bill Koster, the chief of operations for Chatham County Emergency Services, also told reporters that first responders were in "recovery mode" for the three missing passengers.

"Rough day today out here," Koster said.

First responders, including Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens, Chatham County Marine Patrol, Savannah Fire and Chatham Emergency Services, were using sonar to search for the missing boaters. Two U.S. Coast Guard helicopters have also been employed in the search.

Four passengers sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital, officials said. One patient was flown to the hospital by the Coast Guard after being rescued from the water, Koster said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, officials said.

Bill Koster, chief of operations for Chatham County Emergency Services, speaks about a boat collision in Chatham County, Georgia on May 28, 20222. WJCL

Two center console boats were involved in the incident, one of which sunk following the crash, Koster said.

Chatham Emergency Services urged people to avoid the area following the deadly accident.

