2 dead newborn babies discovered at recycling center Authorities are determining if they were related and when and how they died.

Two dead newborn babies have been discovered at a recycling center in New Jersey leaving authorities to piece together who they belonged to and how exactly they died.

The authorities were first alerted to the Colgate Paper Stock company in New Brunswick, New Jersey, at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning to reports of a baby’s body being found, according to ABC News’ New York City station WABC.

Evidence uncovered during the initial investigation led police to recover another body of a newborn child at the same site about six hours after the first grisly discovery was made.

Two dead newborn babies have been discovered at a recycling center in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on Feb. 19, 2020, leaving authorities to piece together who they belonged to and how exactly they died. ABC News/WABC

According to Colgate’s website, items can be picked up or dropped off at the facility which could complicate the investigation into how the newborns got there.

The medical examiner is now trying to determine if the two babies are related along with when they died and how old they are. The Middlesex County Prosecutor is now working with investigators while they wait to hear conclusions from the medical examiner.

The facility operates around the clock and can take in up to 1,000 tons of recyclable materials on a daily basis.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.