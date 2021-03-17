8 dead in 3 shootings at Georgia spas; police investigating whether incidents connected

Authorities took a suspect into custody in one shooting.

At least eight people were killed in three separate shootings at spas in the Atlanta area on Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials.

While responding to a spa in Acworth, Georgia, at about 5 p.m. deputies found two people dead and three others injured, according to a spokesman from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. The three injured were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where two later died, said Capt. Jay Baker, director of communications from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

About 47 minutes after that incident, Atlanta police responded to a 911 call of a robbery in progress at a spa on Piedmont Road and found three women dead from gunshot wounds, a spokesman told ABC News in a statement.

While on the scene, the officers were advised of shots fired at a spa across the street. When they went to investigate, police found a woman inside dead from a gunshot wound, Sgt. John Chafee of the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was identified as the suspect in the Acworth shooting and was taken into custody in Crisp County, Georgia, following a police pursuit, authorities said.

No suspect has been arrested in the two Atlanta shootings.

It was unclear whether the Acworth and Atlanta shootings were related, police said.

"Many have asked whether these shootings are related to Cherokee County's shootings. At the moment, it is too early to confirm that, but we have spoken with Cherokee County officials and we are looking into that possibility," Atlanta police said in a statement.

Prior to Long's arrest, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office had shared photos of the suspect leaving Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth.

Chafee said the investigation at the two Atlanta shootings is ongoing, police are checking similar businesses nearby and patrols have been increased.

ABC News' Mark Osborne and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.