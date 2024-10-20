At least 7 dead, multiple injured after gangway collapses on Georgia's Sapelo Island
At least 20 people went into the water when the gangway collapsed.
At least seven people are dead and others are injured after a gangway collapsed at a landing dock on Georgia's Sapelo Island, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
At least 20 people went into the water when the gangway collapsed around 4:30 p.m., the agency said in a statement. The number of people injured is not yet known.
Sapelo Island is located about 70 miles south of Savannah, Georgia.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.