At least 20 people went into the water when the gangway collapsed.

At least 7 dead, multiple injured after gangway collapses on Georgia's Sapelo Island

At least seven people are dead and others are injured after a gangway collapsed at a landing dock on Georgia's Sapelo Island, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

At least 20 people went into the water when the gangway collapsed around 4:30 p.m., the agency said in a statement. The number of people injured is not yet known.

Sapelo Island is located about 70 miles south of Savannah, Georgia.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.