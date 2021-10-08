2 dead in shooting at senior living facility in Maryland, suspect in custody: Police

The scene has been secured, police said.

Two victims are dead following a shooting at a senior living facility in Prince George's County, Maryland, Friday morning, police said.

One suspect is in custody, police said.

The scene at National Church Residences - Gateway Village has been secured, police said, adding that there's no ongoing threat to community.

"We heard a 'pow' … I looked and I saw his hand go up and he shot twice. And I just ran," one woman told ABC Washington, D.C., affiliate WJLA. "I'm nervous now 'cause my mother-in-law is still in the building on lockdown."

As of Thursday night, Prince George's County surpassed 100 homicides for the year.

