2 dead in shooting at senior living facility in Maryland, suspect in custody: Police

The scene has been secured, police said.

Emily Shapiro
October 8, 2021, 3:27 PM
2 min read

Two victims are dead following a shooting at a senior living facility in Prince George's County, Maryland, Friday morning, police said.

One suspect is in custody, police said.

The scene at National Church Residences - Gateway Village has been secured, police said, adding that there's no ongoing threat to community.

"We heard a 'pow' … I looked and I saw his hand go up and he shot twice. And I just ran," one woman told ABC Washington, D.C., affiliate WJLA. "I'm nervous now 'cause my mother-in-law is still in the building on lockdown."

As of Thursday night, Prince George's County surpassed 100 homicides for the year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Top Stories

Oct 08, 6:07 AM
18 minutes ago
Oct 08, 6:12 AM
2 hours ago
Oct 07, 11:06 AM

Top Stories

Oct 08, 4:06 AM
Oct 07, 11:06 AM
Oct 08, 6:07 AM
2 hours ago
Oct 07, 2:07 PM

Top Stories

Oct 08, 4:06 AM
Oct 07, 11:06 AM
Oct 08, 6:07 AM
2 hours ago
Oct 07, 2:07 PM

Top Stories

Oct 08, 4:06 AM
Oct 07, 11:06 AM
Oct 08, 6:07 AM
2 hours ago
Oct 06, 8:53 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events