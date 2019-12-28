At least 1 dead in small plane crash in Louisiana Six people were on board when the plane crashed in a post office parking lot.

At least one person was killed when a small plane crashed in the parking lot of a Lafayette, Louisiana, post office on Saturday, police said.

The two-engine Piper Cheyenne took off from the Lafayette Regional Airport and then crashed one mile away "under unknown circumstances," said officials with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Six people were on board at the time of the accident, which was shortly after 9:20 a.m. local time, Lafayette Police Sgt. Paul Mouton told ABC News.

A photo shows a wrecked car which a plane crashed into near Verot School and Feu Follet roads in Lafayette, la., Dec. 28, 2019. Lafayette Daily Advertiser via Imagn

A photo shows the burnt exterior of a posts office which a plane crashed into near Verot School and Feu Follet roads in Lafayette, la., Dec. 28, 2019. Lafayette Daily Advertiser via Imagn

The number of fatalities beyond the one confirmed death was not immediately known, Mouton said.

After crashing in the parking lot, the plane struck a car, Mouton said.

Investigators with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are headed to the accident site.

A photo shows a wrecked plane lying on the ground after it crashed near Verot School and Feu Follet roads in Lafayette, la., Dec. 28, 2019. Lafayette Daily Advertiser via Imagn

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.