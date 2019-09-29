3 dead after small plane crashes in Florida, authorities say

Sep 29, 2019, 6:08 PM ET
PHOTO: This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.PlayABC News
WATCH News headlines today: Sept. 27, 2019

Three people were killed after a small plane crashed in Central Florida.

The Cessna 421 crashed in a wooded area off State Road 44 in Deland around 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. First responders discovered the three victims on the scene without a pulse, authorities said.

(MORE: Search on for private plane with 2 aboard that vanished without a trace in New Mexico)

Several people in the area saw the plane go down, and a portion of the highway was closed after the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

(MORE: Small plane crash shuts down major highway near D.C., 4 treated for injuries)

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

Additional information was not immediately available.

ABC News' Ben Stein contributed to this report.