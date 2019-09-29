Search on for private plane with 2 aboard that vanished without a trace in New Mexico

Sep 29, 2019, 1:24 PM ET
PHOTO: The Pecos Wilderness is seen in New Mexico.PlayMichael Benanav/Getty Images/Lonely Planet Image
WATCH News headlines today: Sept. 27, 2019

Search-and-rescue crews are scouring a million acres of New Mexico wilderness for a small private plane with two people aboard that was reported missing after taking off from an airport and vanishing without a trace, officials said.

Officer Dusty Francisco of the New Mexico State Police told ABC News on Sunday that rescue crews are searching the Pecos Wilderness near Santa Fe but have yet to find any sign of the single-engine, four-seat aircraft that was reported missing last week.

Two people from Colorado were aboard the fixed-wing Grumman American AA-5 aircraft when it took off about 5:49 p.m. on Thursday from the Santa Fe Regional Airport.

PHOTO: The Sante Fe Regional Airport is seen here. Google
The Sante Fe Regional Airport is seen here.

"At about 6:01 p.m., the Santa Fe air traffic control lost contact with the airplane. The last known location from the airplane's emergency beacon pinged about a mile south of Tererro, New Mexico, in the Pecos Wilderness," New Mexico State Police said in a statement.

The names of the two people aboard the aircraft have not been released. They were seen refueling the airplane just before taking off, Francisco said.

(MORE: Pilot killed with New Orleans reporter in crash wanted to return to airport: NTSB )

The 42-year-old plane is registered to American Aircraft Brokers in Englewood, Colorado, a suburb of Denver, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records.

PHOTO: The Pecos Wilderness is seen in New Mexico. Michael Benanav/Getty Images/Lonely Planet Image
The Pecos Wilderness is seen in New Mexico.

"We don’t have any reports of a plane that dropped off radar," the FAA officials said in a statement, adding that the plane was reported missing late Thursday night by its owner.

(MORE: Small plane crash shuts down major highway near D.C., 4 treated for injuries)

Francisco told ABC News that crews from New Mexico State Police, New Mexico Civil Air Patrol and the New Mexico Army National Guard were searching the Pecos Wilderness on the ground and from the air.

"I'm told there are about a million acres of wilderness to search," Francisco said.

(MORE: Coast Guard searching for plane believed to have crashed into Gulf of Mexico)

A group of hunters in the Pecos Wilderness told a search-and-rescue team they saw a plane matching the description of the missing aircraft flying very low Thursday evening, Maj. John Graham of the New Mexico Civil Air Patrol told The Associated Press.