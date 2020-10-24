2 dead after US Naval aircraft crashes in residential Alabama neighborhood: Officials No civilians were injured on the ground, officials said.

Two people are dead and an investigation is underway after a small U.S. Naval aircraft crashed into a residential area in Alabama Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The deadly crash occurred around 4:23 p.m. local time in Foley, Alabama, local officials said. The aircraft's two aircrew did not survive the crash, U.S. Naval Air Forces said in a statement. The names of the deceased will not be released until 24 hours after the next-of-kin are notified, the Navy said. No other details were provided.

No civilians were injured on the ground, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The training aircraft from Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Florida, went down about 45 miles to the southwest in Foley, according to Cmdr. Zach Harrell, spokesman for U.S. Naval Air Forces.

The accident caused substantial damage to a house and several vehicles, Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told Birmingham ABC affiliate WBMA.

There was a "large volume of fire" coming from the aircraft that was contained, Darby told the station.

"This is something we don't see every day," he said.

The aircraft, which was identified by authorities as a U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II, landed in a heavily populated residential neighborhood, officials said.

The cause of the crash has not been reported at this time.

Local, state and federal authorities, including the Navy and Department of Defense, are involved in the investigation.

ABC News' Will Gretsky and Matt Seyler contributed to this report.