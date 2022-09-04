1 dead, 3 wounded in 7-Eleven shooting in Maryland: Police

Prince George's County Police confirmed to ABC News that one person is dead, and three others were injured following a shooting near a 7-Eleven store in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Saturday evening.

All four victims were initially transported to area hospitals, where one victim was declared deceased shortly after arrival. The condition of the three other victims is unknown at this time.

The Prince George's County Police shared on Twitter Saturday evening that police responded to the shooting at 8 p.m. and made the discovery of the fatal shooting.

"Once on scene they discovered multiple people at a convenience store with trauma to the body. They were all taken to a local hospital. One adult male was later pronounced dead," the statement read.

Detectives are on the scene and attempting to develop a suspect(s) and motive, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.