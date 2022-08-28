1 dead, 4 wounded in summer shooting on famed Coney Island boardwalk

The is the second shooting on the famed boardwalk this summer.

For the second time in a little over a month, multiple people were shot, one fatally, at one of New York City's most popular summer destinations -- the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The latest shooting occurred Saturday night and left a man dead from a bullet to the back, and four other people wounded, according to the New York City Police Department.

The shooting happened at 11:57 p.m. on the boardwalk at West 29th Street near the Coney Island Houses -- a city public housing complex, authorities said. The incident occurred next to a playground and several blocks southeast of the Luna Park amusement park.

Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting at the Coney Island Boardwalk in New York, Aug. 28, 2022. WABC

No arrests were immediately reported and police said a motive for the shooting was under investigation. It remained unclear if any of the people shot were targeted.

Bystanders told ABC New York City station WABC they heard several shots ring out and initially mistook them for fireworks.

"I heard about seven shots, one after the other," one witness told WABC. "It was very quick. I was like, someone is having a celebration of some sorts probably. I didn't see any fireworks though. So, I was like, it might be gunfire, but I wish it was the fireworks."

Police said a 42-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, was shot in the back and taken to New York University Langone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The gunfire also left a 49-year-old woman hospitalized with a bullet wound to the leg and a 34-year-old woman shot in the foot, police said. A 46-year-old man and another man, whose age was not immediately released, were both shot in the leg, according to police.

The episode comes a little over a month since a shooting on the Coney Island boardwalk left five people wounded, one critically. That shooting unfolded around 2 a.m. on July 10 at West 21st Street, just southeast of the iconic former Parachute Jump Tower, a historic landmark. Police said one person pulled a gun and shot two women and three men who were among a large crowd gathered for a pop-up party.

No arrests were announced in the July boardwalk shooting, which remains under investigation.