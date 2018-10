A man and a woman were found dead after apparently falling from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park, the park said in a statement Thursday.

Park rangers were recovering the bodies of the victims.

Their identities were not released, but the park said they were visitors.

It was not immediately clear when the fall took place, said park ranger Jamie Richards.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Timmy Truong contributed to this report.