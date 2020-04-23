Deadly tornado outbreak ongoing in the South Tornadoes are possible from Atlanta to Tallahassee & Jacksonville to Charleston.

At least 26 reported tornadoes have been reported now in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi with at least six people killed by the severe weather since yesterday.

Some of the worst damage from tornadoes was reported from southern Oklahoma into eastern Texas and through central Louisiana.

This morning, a new tornado watch has been issued until 2 p.m. this afternoon for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida where strong tornadoes are possible this morning and into the early afternoon.

The rest of the afternoon and evening hours, tornadoes are possible from Atlanta to Tallahassee and Jacksonville, Florida, into Charleston, South Carolina.

In addition to tornadoes, damaging straight line winds near 70 mph are possible with golf ball sized hail and flash flooding.